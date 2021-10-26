Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, IGT, CRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 88,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 304.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 7,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 62,217 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 287.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 16,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX) saw options trading volume of 7,265 contracts, representing approximately 726,500 underlying shares or approximately 237.6% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

