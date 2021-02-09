Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, FIVE, GME

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 19,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,696 contracts, representing approximately 369,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 380,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 12, 2021, with 14,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

UPS FIVE GME

Stocks Options

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

