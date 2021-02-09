Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, FIVE, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 19,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,696 contracts, representing approximately 369,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 380,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 12, 2021, with 14,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

