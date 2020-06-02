Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNIT, WEX, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 15,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) options are showing a volume of 3,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,634 contracts, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1640 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1640 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNIT options, WEX options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

