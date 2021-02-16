Markets
UNH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, NCLH, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 17,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 68,078 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,300 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 22,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

