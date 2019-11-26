Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, DG, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 17,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 6,685 contracts, representing approximately 668,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 40,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

