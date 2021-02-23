Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, CARA, IIPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 16,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) options are showing a volume of 2,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,538 contracts, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

