Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNFI, MMM, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 6,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 616,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 12,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 33,586 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,500 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

