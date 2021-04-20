Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UIS, UPS, REV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS), where a total of 2,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 418,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 16,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revlon Inc (Symbol: REV) saw options trading volume of 1,022 contracts, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of REV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of REV. Below is a chart showing REV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UIS options, UPS options, or REV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.