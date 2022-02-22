Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UIS, SESN, BLNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS), where a total of 2,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.5% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 292,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Sesen Bio Inc (Symbol: SESN) saw options trading volume of 12,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SESN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,600 underlying shares of SESN. Below is a chart showing SESN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 10,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UIS options, SESN options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.