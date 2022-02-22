Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UIS, SESN, BLNK

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS), where a total of 2,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.5% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 292,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Sesen Bio Inc (Symbol: SESN) saw options trading volume of 12,013 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SESN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,600 underlying shares of SESN. Below is a chart showing SESN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 10,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

