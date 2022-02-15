Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, SABR, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 259,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 29,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 51,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 260,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
