Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, PLNT, IMAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 212,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 133,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 6,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 3,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
