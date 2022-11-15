Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, FUBO, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 143,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,300 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 60,256 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 16,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 15,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FUBO options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.