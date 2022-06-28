Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, COHR, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 55,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 1,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, COHR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
