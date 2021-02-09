Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UAA, HON, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total of 32,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 16,140 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 8,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 849,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

