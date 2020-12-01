Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UA, AA, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA), where a total volume of 24,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 16,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 33,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 7,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring December 04, 2020, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

