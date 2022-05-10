Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: U, YETI, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 46,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 14,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 14,821 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,800 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

