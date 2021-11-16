Notable Tuesday Option Activity: U, IMAX, ECPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 41,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 7,429 contracts, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,700 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, IMAX options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.