Markets
U

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: U, IMAX, ECPG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 41,786 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 7,429 contracts, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.5% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,700 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, IMAX options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U IMAX ECPG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular