Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, TWLO, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 17,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 17,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 27,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

