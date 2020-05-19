Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, ADI, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 23,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 9,587 contracts, representing approximately 958,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 12,707 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

