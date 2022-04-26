Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TWTR, COST, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 711,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 39,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,312 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 527,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 36,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
