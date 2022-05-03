Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TWLO, ULTA, KDNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 25,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,101 contracts, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) options are showing a volume of 2,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
