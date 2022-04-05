Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, IAA, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 7,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 760,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 8,127 contracts, representing approximately 812,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 126,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 6,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
