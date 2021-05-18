Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, HD, IT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 21,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 195% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 63,465 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) saw options trading volume of 7,090 contracts, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

