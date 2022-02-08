Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTEK, SAVA, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), where a total volume of 2,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 205,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of TTEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of TTEK. Below is a chart showing TTEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 10,444 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 36,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTEK options, SAVA options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.