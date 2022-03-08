Markets
TTCF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTCF, CRWD, CFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF), where a total of 7,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 742,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 666,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 44,548 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 103% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 15,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.9% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,300 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTCF options, CRWD options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTCF CRWD CFX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular