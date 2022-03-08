Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTCF, CRWD, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF), where a total of 7,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 742,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 666,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 44,548 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 103% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 15,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.9% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,300 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
