Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, EBAY, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 11,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 6,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 50,194 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 9,530 contracts, representing approximately 953,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, EBAY options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

