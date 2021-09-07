Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, PYPL, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 954,297 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 592.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 58,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 112,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 22,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 156,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 13,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, PYPL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

