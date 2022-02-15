Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, PAR, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 710,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 248.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 52,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 9,465 contracts, representing approximately 946,500 underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 160,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 13,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

