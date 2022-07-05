Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LMT, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 673,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 211.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 38,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 9,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,593 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, LMT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

