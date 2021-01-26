Markets
TSCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, TXN, HAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 5,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 553,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 18,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,800 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 3,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

