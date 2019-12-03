Markets
TSCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, PSX, LMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 9,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 922,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.3% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 12,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 11,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,470 contracts, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, PSX options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO PSX LMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular