Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, PSX, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 9,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 922,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.3% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 12,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 11,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,470 contracts, representing approximately 547,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, PSX options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

