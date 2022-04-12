Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRTN, EOG, COOP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total volume of 6,151 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 615,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) saw options trading volume of 32,502 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 6,816 contracts, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRTN options, EOG options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
