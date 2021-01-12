Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TREE, NEWR, FOLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total volume of 2,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 251,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 6,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,800 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) options are showing a volume of 24,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.4% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

