Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TPX, W, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 12,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 24,082 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPX options, W options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.