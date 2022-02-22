Markets
TPX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TPX, W, TWLO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total of 12,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 24,082 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TPX options, W options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPX W TWLO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular