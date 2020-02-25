Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, NXST, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 9,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 988,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) saw options trading volume of 2,308 contracts, representing approximately 230,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 108,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOL options, NXST options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

