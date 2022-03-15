Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TNET, EXP, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), where a total of 14,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 221.4% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 643,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,000 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) saw options trading volume of 4,054 contracts, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares or approximately 125.1% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 2,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.1% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNET options, EXP options, or CUTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

