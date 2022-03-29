Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, GNUS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 52,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Genius Brands International Inc (Symbol: GNUS) options are showing a volume of 29,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.8% of GNUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 6,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,500 underlying shares of GNUS. Below is a chart showing GNUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 291,245 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 30,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
