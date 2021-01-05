Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, CI, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 15,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

