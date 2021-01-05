Markets
TMUS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, CI, MCD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 15,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 4,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, CI options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS CI MCD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular