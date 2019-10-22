Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMO, YUM, IDCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 7,644 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 764,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 6,830 contracts, representing approximately 683,000 underlying shares or approximately 47% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,089 contracts, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

