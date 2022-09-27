Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMO, CHTR, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total of 5,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 593,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,121 contracts, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 12,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMO options, CHTR options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

