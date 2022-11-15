Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMCI, LMT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI), where a total of 7,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.9% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 291,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 44,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 70,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 22,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMCI options, LMT options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

