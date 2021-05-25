Markets
TITN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TITN, CYRX, ROKU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN), where a total of 1,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 152% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 123,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 6,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 70,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 13,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

