Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TITN, CYRX, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN), where a total of 1,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 152% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 123,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 6,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 70,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 13,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

