Markets
TGT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, WMT, SNCR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 45,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 36,631 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Synchronoss Technologies Inc (Symbol: SNCR) saw options trading volume of 7,801 contracts, representing approximately 780,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SNCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,600 underlying shares of SNCR. Below is a chart showing SNCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, WMT options, or SNCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT WMT SNCR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular