Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, WMT, SNCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 45,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 36,631 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synchronoss Technologies Inc (Symbol: SNCR) saw options trading volume of 7,801 contracts, representing approximately 780,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SNCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,600 underlying shares of SNCR. Below is a chart showing SNCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

