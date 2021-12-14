Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, UNH, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 22,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 92,731 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 17,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, UNH options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.