Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, SBUX, RDI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 41,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 82,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 3,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reading International Inc (Symbol: RDI) saw options trading volume of 763 contracts, representing approximately 76,300 underlying shares or approximately 61% of RDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of RDI. Below is a chart showing RDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

