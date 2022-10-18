Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, IBM, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 44,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 53,808 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 16,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 107,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, IBM options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

