Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, GM, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 141,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 490.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 174,986 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 42,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 31,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 16,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GM options, or GPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.