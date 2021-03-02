Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, GM, GPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 141,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 490.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 174,986 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 42,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 31,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 16,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

