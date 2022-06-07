Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, CMG, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 178,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,466 contracts, representing approximately 446,600 underlying shares or approximately 168.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1920 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1920 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 6,789 contracts, representing approximately 678,900 underlying shares or approximately 147.7% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
