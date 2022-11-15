Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGH, PIPR, IRTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 2,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 267,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) saw options trading volume of 623 contracts, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 4,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

