Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, GOCO, ADNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 20,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

GoHealth Inc (Symbol: GOCO) saw options trading volume of 13,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GOCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,500 underlying shares of GOCO. Below is a chart showing GOCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 4,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 498,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, GOCO options, or ADNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

